Traffic advisory issued in Delhi for full dress rehearsal of Beating Retreat, EU leader's Rajghat visit | Check routes

The Delhi Traffic Police announced special traffic arrangements in central Delhi on January 27 to facilitate the full dress rehearsal of the Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk and to manage movement during the visit of EU leaders to Rajghat, who have already arrived. Traffic curbs will be in place from 4 pm to 6 pm. Vijay Chowk will remain completely closed during this period. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

Traffic curbs will be in place from 4 pm to 6 pm. Vijay Chowk will remain completely closed during this period, according to the traffic advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police.

Roads leading towards the area, including Raisina Road (from the roundabout near Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk) and Kartavya Path (between Vijay Chowk and the Kartavya Path crossing at Rafi Marg), will also be restricted.

Traffic beyond roundabouts at Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, and Sunehri Masjid in the direction of Vijay Chowk will not be allowed.

Authorities have advised commuters to use alternate routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road via Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, and Minto Road to avoid the restricted areas.

Traffic arrangements around Rajghat An official function at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, is scheduled for January 27 and will be attended by several dignitaries, including EU leaders.

Traffic may be diverted from key points such as ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot, and IP Flyover as required.

Specific stretches that may be affected include: ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover

Asaf Ali Road (Delhi Gate to N.S. Marg)

Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjit Singh Flyover

Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass These restrictions will be in effect from 9:15 AM to 12:30 PM.