Traffic restored on J-K highway day-long closure due to landslides in Ramban

Vehicular traffic was restored on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday after clearing of landslides that blocked road connectivity in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir for a day. Traffic restored on J-K highway, representational image. (ANI)

"Traffic was restored on the highway on Tuesday morning following clearance of landslides," a traffic police officer said.

According to an official update, passenger vehicles are now allowed to ply from both directions -- Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa -- on the highway.

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Vehicular movement was stopped on the highway on Monday as landslides and shooting stones blocked both tubes between Karol Bridge and Chanderkote, a traffic police spokesperson said.

Over 400 vehicles were stranded at different places on the highway, officials said, adding that these were cleared first.

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Meanwhile, the traffic police has advised commuters to strictly follow lane discipline, warning that overtaking and wrong-lane driving may lead to congestion along the route.

Authorities have also urged the public not to pay heed to rumours and to verify road status through official channels, including the social media handles of the traffic police and Traffic Control Units in Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban.