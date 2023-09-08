Three workers killed in Hyderabad as scaffolding collapses

Three construction workers were killed and two others injured in Hyderabad on Thursday when a parapet wall of the sixth floor of the building under construction collapsed along with scaffolding on which they were standing, police said. Police said the workers were trapped under the debris of the parapet wall and the wooden poles that fell on them. (HT Archives)

The incident happened in Addagutta area of Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) colony. The deceased were identified as Santhu Badnayak (23), Saniya Challan (19) and Soniya Badnayak (23). While Santhu and Saniya died on the spot, Soniya succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a local private hospital.

“Two others, Balram Badnayak and Budha Badnayak, who sustained injuries in the incident, were also rushed to the local hospital. The condition of one of them is critical, while the other person is out of danger,” KPHB inspector of police D Venkatesh said, without disclosing the name of the person who is critical.

Inquiries with the other construction workers at the site revealed that the victims, who hailed from Malkangiri in Odisha, were engaged in plastering the parapet wall of the sixth floor of the building, while standing on the wooden scaffolding erected as supporting structure.

“The parapet wall suddenly collapsed and fell on the workers, who fell down to the ground along with the supporting structure. The workers were trapped under the debris of the parapet wall and the wooden poles that fell on them,” the police official said.

The other workers and locals immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the victims trapped under the debris, while alerting the police. Two of them were found dead on the spot and the others were shifted to the hospital, he said.

“We are yet to ascertain the reason for the collapse of the parapet wall. Maybe, the recent rains might have dampened the wall and made the structure weak,” the inspector said.

“We have not arrested the building owner or the persons responsible for the collapse,” Venkatesh said, adding that a case would be booked under appropriate sections, after identifying the reason.

