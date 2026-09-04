Train movement to Mizoram affected due to soil erosion near tracks after heavy rain

Train movement to Mizoram has been affected due to soil erosion close to railway tracks following heavy rainfall, an official statement said here on Friday. A few trains have been cancelled and some short-originated. (Representational Photo/PTI)

The restoration work in the affected area between Jamira in Assam and Bairabi in Mizoram has begun and several trains have either been cancelled or short-terminated, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

"The railway tracks between Jamira in Assam and Bairabi in Mizoram on the Katakhal-Bairabi section have been affected by soil erosion near the tracks following heavy rainfall on the evening of September 3," the NFR statement said.

Around 70 metres of railway tracks have been affected due to soil erosion. There is no direct road access to the affected site, posing additional challenges for restoration, the statement said.

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It said restoration work at the site has commenced, while the situation is being assessed and the repair efforts are being closely monitored.

"Considering the site conditions and accessibility constraints, the restoration work may take some time to complete," it added.

As a result, a few trains have been cancelled and some short-originated.

The cancelled trains include Guwahati-Sairang Express, Silchar-Bairabi Express, Sairang-Kolkata Express and Bairabi-Silchar Express, all of which were to commence journey on September 4.

The Silchar-Sairang Express and Sairang-Silchar Express, commencing journey on September 5, have also been cancelled.

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The Sairang-Guwahati Express, commencing journey on September 4, will be short-originated from Hailakandi, and remain cancelled between Sairang near Aizawl and Assam's Hailakandi.

The Sairang-Anand Vihar Terminal Express, also commencing journey on September 4, will be short-originated from Hailakandi, and remain cancelled between Sairang and Hailakandi.