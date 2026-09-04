Rainfall to continue in HP till September 9: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted showers to continue in the hill state till September 9, with isolated heavy showers also likely on September 4 and 5. Mudslide flowing over a shop following heavy rainfall near Jabli in Solan district on Thursday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Solan for September 5. (HT)

The weather office has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Bilaspur, Kangra and Sirmaur districts for September 4. It will be followed by a similar alert for September 5 in Bilaspur, Kangra and Solan districts.

According to IMD officials, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over the state with heavy rain likely at isolated places till September 5. While light to moderate rainfall is likely at few places over the state on September 6, light rain is expected at isolated places over the state on remaining days of the week.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain at many places and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places was observed over the state. The highest rainfall of 13 cm, during this period, was recorded in Naina Devi, followed by Murari Devi (9 cm), Jatton Barrage (7 cm), Nahan (5 cm), Kasauli (5 cm), Dharamshala (4 cm), Pachhad (3 cm), Jogindarnagar (2 cm), Solan (2 cm), Saloni (2 cm), Palampur (2 cm), Una (1 cm), Bilaspur Sadar (1 cm) and Kufri (1 cm).

Rainfall continued to disrupt normal life in Himachal, with 95 roads blocked on Thursday. It included 38 blocked roads in Mandi and 22 in Kullu district. Moreover, 35 water supply schemes also remained disrupted across the state. Officials on Thursday said the drinking water supply to various parts of Dharamshala town had been affected after heavy landslides in the Naddi area damaged the main gravity pipelines supplying water to the Dharamshala Town Water Supply Scheme.

Officials said a team of the jal shakti department had been deployed at the site and repair work on the damaged pipelines and restoration of the water supply had been taken up on priority.