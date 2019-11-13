Train operation resumes in Kashmir Valley after 100 days

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:28 IST

Train services in Kashmir were made operational on Tuesday, almost 100 days after being suspended due to security reasons in view of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, officials said.

Police had submitted a report on the security situation following which the operations were given a go ahead on the Baramulla–Srinagar rail stretch.

Northern Railways spokesman Deepak Kumar told HT that a train chugged between Baramulla and Srinagar Tuesday morning. “The train made only two trips on the stretch as the authorities have directed Railways to ply trains between 10am and 3pm only due to security reasons,” he said.

“Today’s operations were smooth and the number of trips will be increased in the coming days after state government’s clearance ,’’ the spokesperson said as he hailed the resumption of the services.

A rail official at Srinagar station said the footfall will gradually increase as a word of its resumption spreads among people. “The passenger rush will increase once people will come to know about resumption. We used to receive dozens of calls in this regard,” he said.

On Monday, the Railways, accompanied by top security officials, had conducted a trial run of the service on the stretch for the first time in over three months since the unannounced shutdown in the Valley.

The train service in the Valley was suspended due to security reasons on the morning of August 5– hours before the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and to bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

The Centre’s decision led to an unannounced shutdown in the valley – which completed 100 days on Tuesday -- even as authorities imposed severe restrictions which were later gradually eased out.

Heavy losses estimated

Officials acknowledge that the Railways have incurred heavy losses in shape of revenue due to suspension of services, as rail had 100% occupancy in Kashmir. In summers, 35,000 to 40,000 commuters use train services every day while around 25,000 people make use of the service in winters on daily basis.

A senior railway official said the train from Srinagar to Anantnag and Banihal will be resumed after security clearance from the J&K Police. The officials said that after every 15 days, the railway will seek permission and security clearance from the police. “Only after the security clearance, the trains will be made operational.’’

This is not the first time when rail services have remained suspended for a long period in Kashmir. During 2010 agitation, the services came to a halt after the coaches were damaged. In 2016, after the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani, the services remained suspended for over six months. They also remained shut for over two months during 2014 floods.

The current suspension has also put the decision of running glass top coaches on the Banihal – Baramulla stretch , which was being finalised by the railway officials, has been interrupted. It was aimed to attract tourists and high-end passengers.