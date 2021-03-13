IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Transgenders in khaki: Ready to take on the world
The transgenders in khaki will now be first responders in handling law and order situations.
The transgenders in khaki will now be first responders in handling law and order situations.
india news

Transgenders in khaki: Ready to take on the world

Ridiculed and abused on a daily basis, transgender selected as constables say they will ensure that no one from their community is forced to live a life deprived of dignity.
READ FULL STORY
By Shara Ashraf Prayag
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:55 AM IST

Two years ago, when Tanushree Sahu, 23, filled up the form to apply as a police constable in Chattisgarh, all hell broke loose at home. Her mistake was that she had selected the transgender category in it, ‘bringing disgrace to her family’. Her brother attacked her with an iron rod, made her head bleed and threw her out of the home in the middle of the night. Her parents turned their faces away when she pleaded to them for help. Sahu started living with a friend and kept herself focused on her police training.

The day her selection letter came, her family called her to say, “You are a chhakka (a derogatory term used for transgenders) , you have been selected under the chhakka category, you have brought us such shame. We wish you were dead.” Sahu is among the 13 transgender people that the Chhattisgarh police has recruited as constables in four districts of the state for the first time ever.

Soon, Sahu will join duty as a constable and become the first person in her entire clan to join the police force. “I am eagerly waiting for the day when I will step out in police uniform. I know my family would still be ashamed of me, but it doesn’t matter anymore.” Sahu says her biggest achievement would be to get justice to transgenders facing brutality and ostracism. “The day I will be able to stand for those who have been wronged, I will be truly proud of myself. Attacks on transgenders are a common occurrence. They are scared to go to the police station fearing ridicule. I want to change this situation forever,” she says.

Sahu is happy that she will be finally able to take off her scarf that she uses to cover her identity. “I wear it fearing hate. People stare, make fun, pass the most heartless remarks. All of that will end. The day I will wear khaki, I will not need to cover my face,” she says.

RK Vij, Special DGP, Chhattisgarh says that the recruitment of transgenders in the Chhattisgarh police is historic. It marks a new beginning not only for the thirteen (13) recruits but also their entire community. “Though each one of them has her own painful story of abuse and abandonment, their induction in the police force is a vital message to make people believe that they not only deserve the equal constitutional right of opportunity to employment but are also totally competent to compete with others. This is more significant in the backdrop that there was no reservation for the transgender community as a separate class,” he says.

The transgenders in khaki will now be first responders in handling law and order situations. “This will help in changing the perception of people who used to think of them as a fearful entity and had attached the stigma of identity, disability, criminals, or untouchables,” says Vij.

One of the recruits, Krishi Tandi, 22, looking forward to join service as a police constable says it’s the fulfilment of a promise that she had made to herself. “It’s like a festival for me! We are indeed creating history. I don’t feel hopeless anymore,” says Tandi who had to deal with the loss of both her parents in an interval of three months during her training. “I wanted to give my parents a surprise by turning up in uniform one day…but it was not destined. Now I want to devote myself to the protection and upliftment of my community,” she says.

She is glad that now she will have a new identity that she will be super proud of. “People looked at me as someone who could only sing and dance during celebrations. Now I will be known as police constable Krishi Tandi, who will protect transgenders and stand up for their rights,” she says.

Vidya Rajput, member Thirdgender Welfare Board, Chhattisgarh who was actively involved in coordinating training lessons for the recruits also nurtured the dream to be a cop in her childhood. “I used to think that if I become a cop, all the cruel hooting would stop. While I could never become one, I am glad that I have been able to encourage and help transgenders to join the police force and live their dreams,” says Rajput who has been helping them train for both physical as well as written examination.

The mindset will change massively, believes Rajput when transgender police personnel will be appointed in the police station. “In the eyes of the police, a transgender is either a criminal or a victim. None would have imagined that one day police stations would have transgenders in uniform standing up to protect the voiceless from their community,” she says.

Vij recalls the day when some transgenders came to his office with a request to organise a state level workshop to sensitise police officers, to which he readily agreed. “In this workshop, the police officers were apprised not only about the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the landmark judgment, NALSA vs. Union of India (2014) about transgender rights but were also made aware about the impending The Transgenders Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016. It was a huge success. The message percolated down to the district level in no time and more workshops were organised to sensitise subordinate police officers. Necessary instructions were issued to the Superintendents of Police to ensure that transgenders are treated with dignity,” he says.

Training institutes were asked to educate recruits about transgenders and their rights. “This effort encouraged them to participate in recruitment and emerge successful,” says Vij.

The Chhattisgarh government constituted the Third gender Welfare Board in 2014, and issued instructions to include third-gender as one of the options (along with male and female) in all official documents which require mention of gender or sex of a person.

“Biases will melt away once the freshly recruited members of the transgender community join the force and start interacting with other members of the force,” says the DGP.

The selected transgenders will freely work with NGOs to bring about changes in the perception of people towards transgender community.

“We already have special cells in the police headquarters working closely with NGOs, dealing with the needs of elderly persons and rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked children. The jurisdiction of these cells can further be extended to the transgender community. Certain transgender NGOs such as Chhattisgarh Mitwa Sankalp Samiti are already working for the cause of transgenders. The successful candidates can now act as a catalyst of change for their community so that they get the respect they deserve as a part of society,” he says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Farmers in Odisha's Bargarh district blocking National Highway 58 in protest against alleged irregularities in paddy procurement.(HT PHOTO)
Farmers in Odisha's Bargarh district blocking National Highway 58 in protest against alleged irregularities in paddy procurement.(HT PHOTO)
india news

BJP MLA tries to drink sanitiser in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement row

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:15 AM IST
  • Oisha's Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain was reading out a statement about the status of paddy procurement in the state in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season when the BJP MLA tried to gulp down a bottle of hand sanitiser.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The transgenders in khaki will now be first responders in handling law and order situations.
The transgenders in khaki will now be first responders in handling law and order situations.
india news

Transgenders in khaki: Ready to take on the world

By Shara Ashraf Prayag
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Ridiculed and abused on a daily basis, transgender selected as constables say they will ensure that no one from their community is forced to live a life deprived of dignity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.(Sourced Photo)
Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.(Sourced Photo)
india news

Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze seeks anticipatory bail in Mansukh Hiran case

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • The court has asked the investigating officer’s response on the next date of hearing on March 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image courtesy: Twitter.com/ISRO
Image courtesy: Twitter.com/ISRO
india news

ISRO launches sounding rocket RH-560, to study neutral winds, plasma dynamics

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:30 AM IST
"Launch of sounding rocket (RH-560) to study attitudinal variations in the neutral winds and plasma dynamics carried out today at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota," tweeted the official account of ISRO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With 72,031 tests conducted, the positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive among total tested – stood at 0.60%, which was again the highest since January 9.(PTI)
With 72,031 tests conducted, the positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive among total tested – stood at 0.60%, which was again the highest since January 9.(PTI)
india news

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The seven-day average of daily cases, also known as the case trajectory, in the Capital has now been rising for 18 straight days – this number has gone from 134 for the week ending on February 22 to 339 in the last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
india news

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:38 AM IST
Kerala’s political economy has undergone a radical shift in the last six-and-a-half decades, and particularly in the latter half of this period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar who has been agitating and fasting for nearly 17 days. (HT PHOTO).
Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar who has been agitating and fasting for nearly 17 days. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:35 AM IST
  • She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police identified the arrested man, held on March 8, as Sanjeet Kumar, a resident of Gurugram.(Representative image)
Police identified the arrested man, held on March 8, as Sanjeet Kumar, a resident of Gurugram.(Representative image)
india news

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
A complaint was filed by the bank wherein it was alleged that during the routine business inquiry, the risk control unit of the bank has identified 145 personal loans and 78 credit cards with disbursement amount of 10 crore, which were disbursed and issued to the various individual customers of Delhi, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madan Kaushik, a four-time MLA from Haridwar constituency, has served as a cabinet minister between 2007 to 2012 in the governments of BC Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Kaushik was first elected as MLA in 2002 and subsequently in 2007, 2012 and 2017. (HT PHOTO).
Madan Kaushik, a four-time MLA from Haridwar constituency, has served as a cabinet minister between 2007 to 2012 in the governments of BC Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Kaushik was first elected as MLA in 2002 and subsequently in 2007, 2012 and 2017. (HT PHOTO).
india news

2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:15 AM IST
  • The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wildlife experts said this will mean a boom in safari rides in wildlife-rich areas and a high footfall in ecologically sensitive forest land.(HT photo)
Wildlife experts said this will mean a boom in safari rides in wildlife-rich areas and a high footfall in ecologically sensitive forest land.(HT photo)
india news

Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The proposal was placed before a technical committee of the Central Zoo Authority on July 30, 2020, which gave its nod and got subsequent approval from Prakash Javadekar, Union environment minister and chairperson of the authority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rejecting the plea the single judge bench of Justice V J Arun of the Kerala High Court said the case involving lawmakers, that too in the house, can’t be justified and directed all accused to face the law. (FILE PHOTO).
Rejecting the plea the single judge bench of Justice V J Arun of the Kerala High Court said the case involving lawmakers, that too in the house, can’t be justified and directed all accused to face the law. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
  • The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The plea, argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out there was no concept in law of appointing an interim or acting director under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, which applies to the central agency.(File photo)
The plea, argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out there was no concept in law of appointing an interim or acting director under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, which applies to the central agency.(File photo)
india news

SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:53 AM IST
NGO Common Cause approached the top court with a public interest litigation to question the Centre’s decision to appoint an interim chief for the agency, Pravin Sinha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)
india news

Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push

By Rezaul H Laskar, Yashwant Raj, New Delhi, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:38 AM IST
For the Quad Vaccine Partnership, the countries agreed to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capacities and logistical strengths to ramp up the manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across the Indo-Pacific.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appealed to the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, on Pingali Venkaiah, a prominent freedom fighter from the state who designed the Indian national tricolour
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paying tribute to Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the PM said: “I bow to the feet of all the great personalities who participated in India’s freedom struggle and have led the country.”
Paying tribute to Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the PM said: “I bow to the feet of all the great personalities who participated in India’s freedom struggle and have led the country.”
india news

PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The PM also flagged off a symbolic 386-kilometre-long Dandi March from the precincts of the Sabarmati Ashram on the 91st anniversary of the historic protest, and launched the celebration of 75 years of independence “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP