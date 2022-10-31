Transparency key in jobs: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

The time has come for youth of Jammu & Kashmir to scale new heights and build a better future by taking advantage of fresh opportunities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he virtually addressed a Rozgar Mela (employment fair) in the Union territory in which 3,000 people were recruited for public-sector jobs.

“Jammu & Kashmir is the pride of every Indian. Together we have to take Jammu & Kashmir to new heights,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi highlighted steps taken by his government in the past eight years to promote employment and self-employment, saying that Rozgar Melas in different parts of the country from October 22 was to take that process forward.

“Now is the time to leave the old challenges behind, and take full advantage of the new possibilities,” Modi said. “I am happy that the youth of Jammu & Kashmir are coming forward in large numbers for the development of their region and the people.”

The Prime Minister urged youth to work with a “new approach and with new thinking” to quicken the pace of development. New infrastructure and increased connectivity have boosted tourism in J&K, he said.

The new recruitments in 20 places of Jammu & Kashmir will add manpower to various departments like public works, health, food and civil supplies, animal husbandry, water resources and education.

Modi also said preparations were on to hand out more than 700 appointment letters in other departments soon.

The Prime Minister had launched Rozgar Mela on October 22, a drive to recruit one million people for government jobs. On the inaugural day, 75,000 people were appointed to various government posts.

“Whenever I met the people of Jammu & Kashmir earlier, I always felt their pain. This was the pain of corruption in the systems. People of J&K hate corruption. The youth who have received appointment letters today have to prioritise transparency,” he said in his address.