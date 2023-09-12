Transport strike turns violent; stones pelted at taxis, autos

Bengaluru Auto and cab drivers gather in protest against the state government not meeting their demands at Freedom park in Bengaluru on Monday. (REUTERS)

The strike called by the private transport operators in Bengaluru turned violent in several places on Monday, as protestors attacked commuters, cabs and autorickshaw drivers for defying the bandh.

Stones were pelted at a cab on Monday morning while it was ferrying passengers including a kid from the Kempegowda International airport. The video of the incident which was shared on social media showed a window of the cab damaged in the attack.

In another incident, a few members of the transport association stopped a cab driver while he was returning from the airport. The miscreants were seen felicitating the driver with a garland and abusing him for ferrying passengers despite the bandh.

The bandh was called by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association over state’s alleged failure in fulfilling their several demands, including a ban on bike taxis. The federation comprises a total of 32 private transport unions, including autorickshaws, buses and taxis.

In Majestic, the windshield of an autorickshaw was shattered after stones were hurled at the vehicle. The protestors marching from Majestic to Freedom Park were also seen stopping vehicles on the road to check if they were bike taxis. The association has sought a ban on bike taxi services such a Rapido alleging that the income of the auto drivers had taken a hit.

In another video shared by the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) on social media platform X, a group of protesters were seen damaging a yellow-board car parked on the side of the road by kicking it. They were also seen pelting stones and breaking the windscreen of the car.

“First Information Report should be made and these culprits damaging property should be arrested, some action is required else such behaviours will go unabated and will continue @BlrCityPolice #BengaluruBandh,” the ORRCA tweeted.

At the Anand Rao Circle flyover, a Rapido bike-taxi rider was thrashed by the protesters. In the video of the incident which was widely shared on social media, the protesters were seen attacking the rider for ferrying a passenger. One of the auto drivers was also seen destroying the Rapido captain’s helmet.

In many places, eggs were smashed on auto drivers, cabs, commuters and Rapido drivers heading to their offices.

The incidents of attack were reported despite the Bengaluru police warning of strict action for stopping vehicles. “Appropriate security measures will be taken to prevent any untoward incident. Police security including KSRP, CAR will be deployed,” city police commissioner B Dayananda had said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police registered multiple FIRs in connection with the attacks.

“Pertaining to the incident in which a Rapido rider was stopped and attacked with eggs, an FIR has been registered at Bagalagunte Police Station. Three accused have also been arrested. Further investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

The accused were identified as Puneeth (24), Mani (24) and Sharan (29), all of them working as cab drivers in the city. They were booked under sections 341 ( Wrongful restraint), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 ( Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the police officer added.

Meanwhile, some parts of the city witnessed heavy traffic jam due to the protest rally organised by the private vehicle operators. Vehicles near the Freedom Park faced congestion for several kilometers as protesters took out a rally from Electronic City to Freedom Park, even as the city traffic police diverted traffic movement in and around the Majestic area owing to the bandh.

Commuters also faced difficulty travelling to and from the Kempegowda International Airport. Former cricketer Anil Kumble was seen taking a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus from the Bengaluru airport due to unavailability of cabs. The 52-year-old former leg-spinner shared a photo on X of him taking a bus from the airport.

“Private bus operators are facing problems. But troubling people in the name of protest is not right. Auto and cab drivers taking part in the bundh is a politically motivated move. We will try to fulfil some of their demands,” deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it was operating trains every five minutes on various routes from 8 am to 11.30 am following the strike called by the transport unions. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) also operated an additional 500 buses in the city on Monday.

