Transwoman, students emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu local body polls; counting on

Transwoman, students emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu local body polls; counting on

In this election, ballot papers were used instead of Electronic Voting Machines.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2020 09:38 IST
HT Correspondent & Agencies
Hindustan Times, Chennai
The local body polls were held in Tamil Nadu on December 27 and 30. (PTI Photo)
         

A transwoman, students and elderly women were among the successful candidates who fought the December 27 and 30 polls to rural civic bodies in Tamil Nadu.

The counting of votes is on since Thursday morning and the lead trends are alternating between All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and main Opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Results have started trickling in from some regions.

Riya, a 30-year old transwoman of the DMK was declared elected union councillor in Namakkal district’s Tiruchengode Panchayat Union. She is the first transwoman to win a local body election in Tamil Nadu on the ticket of a recognised political party, according to local officials.

Preethi Mohan, a 22-year-old second year postgraduate student won as union councillor from Salem District’s Ayothiapattinam Panchayat Union.

Sandyarani Jayasarathi, a 21-year-old student, was elected village panchayat president of KN Thotti in Krishnagiri district.

In this election, ballot papers were used instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

While the DMK maintained a lead in the Union Block Panchayat Wards, the two parties are neck-and-neck in the more powerful District panchayat wards.

Those familiar with the matter said counting of votes was taking time as each voter had to cast four votes - for ward member, president, block panchayat ward councillor and district panchayat ward councillor and those needed to be segregated.

Declaration of complete results will be delayed, said sources in the State Election Commission (SEC).

Polls to rural civic bodies were held on Dec 27 (first phase) and 30 (second phase) in Tamil Nadu. The direct elections were to elect 91,975 civic posts in rural bodies falling under in 27 districts.

Of the over 90,000 posts, 76,746 were village panchayat ward member posts and 9,624 village panchayat president positions.

Also, polls were held for 5,090 panchayat union ward member posts and 515 district panchayat ward member (also referred as councillors) positions.

top news
