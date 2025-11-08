Travel time slashed, better connectivity: Key features of 4 new Vande Bharat trains inaugurated by PM Modi

Four new Vande Bharat Express trains were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, on Saturday. The new trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes and will significantly reduce travel time between major stations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with school children during the flagging-off of Vande Bharat Express trains at the railway station, in Varanasi. (@NarendraModi)

The express trains are expected to enhance regional mobility, promote tourism and support economic activity across the country, officials told news agency PTI.

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat is the first inter-state semi-high-speed premium train service linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, PTI reported.

Here is what we know about the trains:

Key features of the new Vande Bharat trains

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express- This train will connect prominent cultural and religious destinations including Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot and is touted to be the fastest train on the Varanasi-Khajuraho route, covering a total distance of 443 km in 07:40 hours, according to a report on India TV.

Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express- This train will reduce the travel time by almost one hour, covering the distance in about 7 hours and 45 minutes. It will run along the route to Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, and will provide better access to Haridwar via Roorkee.

Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express - A boon for Punjab economy, Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express is touted be the fastest train on this route. The train will cover the distance in 6 hours and 40 minutes, connecting Delhi to major Punjab cities such as Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala.

Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express - This train is the first first inter-state semi-high-speed premium train service linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. It is touted to be a boost for economy and tourism. The eight-coach train traverses major cities of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, before reaching Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru. It is the third Vande Bharat train that originates from Kerala.

The new Vande Bharat train will complete this journey of 583 kms in 8 hours and 40 minutes, cutting the travel time by more than 2 hours. Highlighting its benefits, Southern Railway said that it would provide fastest connectivity between Ernakulam and Bengaluru which is a high traffic demand corridor, PTI quoted Southern Railways officials as saying.

Modi's speech at Varanasi

Speaking at the launch of the trains, Modi said infrastructure is a major factor in the economic growth of developed countries around the world, and India is also moving fast on the path of development. "Trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation of a new generation of Indian Railways," Modi said.

He said the Vande Bharat trains are emerging as a significant milestone in the country's mission to build a Viksit Bharat, connecting sacred cities and heritage sites through a modern rail network that embodies both faith and progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flagging-off of Vande Bharat Express trains at the railway station, in Varanasi.

“The way India has today launched a campaign to make its resources superior for a Viksit Bharat, these trains are going to become a milestone in that. For centuries, pilgrimage journeys have been regarded as a means of expressing the nation's collective consciousness in India. These journeys are not merely a path for divine darshan, but a sacred tradition that connects the soul of India,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.