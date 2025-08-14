Biker crushed as massive tree falls on busy road amid heavy rain in Delhi's Kalkaji | Video

As heavy rains lashed the national capital on Thursday, a tree was uprooted and fell on a biker and a car in South East Delhi’s Kalkaji area, killing the rider. Civic agency workers are removing a tree that fell on a car and a bike in Kalkaji.(VideoGrab)

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, one showing a man exclaiming, “Look, the neem tree in front has fallen. And see, the car is crushed. Look, the person on the bike has been crushed to death.”

ANI reported, with CCTV footage, that two persons were injured — one of them later died.

Roads in the area were submerged, and crowds gathered as people struggled to rescue one of those trapped under the fallen tree.

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP MLA Atishi blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party government for the rain-related death of a motorbike rider on Hansraj Sethi Marg, questioning the government’s preparedness for the heavy downpour.

“A young man died today due to a tree falling on Hansraj Sethi Marg during the rain. A girl is fighting for her life. Due to the failure of the BJP in this rainy season, many Delhiites have lost their lives. Who will take responsibility for this? Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji should immediately sack PWD Minister Pravesh Verma ji from her cabinet,” Atishi wrote on X.

She also shared a letter addressed to Rekha Gupta, stating that the recent incident is not isolated. “It is shameful that since your government took over, many lives have been lost in the national capital due to rains,” the letter read.

“Two people were injured and rescued by local police under the supervision of ACP Kalkaji and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. No deaths have been confirmed yet,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Hemant Tiwari.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Delhi, warning of more rain throughout the day.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Safdarjung, the city’s main weather station, recorded 13.1 mm of rainfall, while Aya Nagar saw 57.4 mm, Palam 49.4 mm, Lodhi Road 12 mm, Pragati Maidan 9 mm, and Pusa 5 mm, according to the IMD.

The downpour lowered the minimum temperature in the city to 23.6 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees Celsius below normal, while the maximum is expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius.