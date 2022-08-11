TRF terrorist behind civilian killings among 3 shot dead in Kashmir: Police

Three terrorists belonging to The Resistance Front (TRF), including one who was involved in the killing of civilians Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat earlier this year, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, police said.

The TRF is an outfit affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The terrorist who was behind the civilian killings was identified as Lateef Rather.

“03 #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in ongoing #encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat,” additional director general of police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Rahul Bhat, a worker in Tehsil office in Chadoora area of Budgam, was shot dead in his office on May 12. TV artiste Amreen Bhat was shot dead by terrorists outside her house in Budgam’s Hashroo village on May 25. Her 10-year-old nephew was injured in the incident.

The encounter on Wednesday broke out after the Army and police launched a joint operation following inputs about the possible presence of terrorists at Waterhail village, 10 kilometers from Budgam town.

“All the three hiding LeT #terrorists #neutralised. Bodies being retrieved from the site, identication yet to be ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. A big success for us,” Kumar said.

Drone drops ammo near Indo-Pak border: Police

Punjab Police on Wednesday said they recovered four pistols and ammunition, suspected to have been dropped by a drone, in Lopoke area of Amritsar district near India-Pakistan border.

Four persons have been detained for questioning, a police spokesperson said.