Triple talaq ordinance Updates: Appeal to Sonia Gandhi to support, says Prasad

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to criminalise triple talaq, the instant divorce prevalent among Muslims.

The ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill’ was cleared by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers. There was no consensus among political parties on the proposed legislation.

1:35pm IST Muslim youth should demand abolition of triple talaq: Ex-SC judge Katju Whoever supports TripleTalaq is a shameless feudal barbarian. The lives of thousands of innocent Muslim girls have been ruined by it. TripleTalaq and burqa are the two most important reasons for the backwardness of much of Muslim society. Muslim youth should demand their abolition, tweets former SC judge Markandey Katju





1:07pm IST Victim wife must get child’s custody, entitled to maintenance: RS Prasad Under other provisions of the ordinance, the mother or the victim wife must get the custody of the minor child and the mother is entitled to a maintenance suitably determined by the magistrate for herself and the child: Law Minister RS Prasad





1:05pm IST ‘Would appreciate Congress support on floor of House’ Would appreciate support of Congress on floor of the House, not in front of the television channels: RS Prasad on Congress support for the ordinance.





12:59pm IST ‘Will appeal to Sonia Gandhi to support the ordinance’ Will appeal to Sonia Gandhi once again to rise above vote bank politics to support the ordinance in the name of gender justice. Will appeal the same to Mayawati ji and Mamata Banerjee: RS Prasad





12:58pm IST Magistrate can grant bail after hearing the wife The matter can be solved on the initiative of the wife in front of the magistrate. The magistrate can grant bail after hearing the wife: RS Prasad





12:56pm IST ‘Ordinance to be an offence only when FIR is filed by victim’ Giving details of the ordinance, RS Prasad said “the core component of this Ordinance is that an offence will be cognizable only when the FIR is filed by the victim wife or her close relations by blood or marriage”





12:54pm IST There was compelling urgency to come up with ordinance: RS Prasad There was compelling urgency to come up with an ordinance, says Union minister RS Prasad, “ In a secular country like India, gender justice was given a complete go by because of vote bank politics.”





12:53pm IST Triple Talaq ordinance not allowed due for vote bank politics: RS Prasad “It’s my serious charge with full sense of responsibility that a distinguished woman leader is ultimate leader of the Congress, yet barbaric inhuman Triple Talaq was not allowed to be ended by a Parliamentary law for pure vote bank politics,” says RS Prasad.





12:52pm IST ‘Congress didn’t support Triple Talaq ordinance under vote bank pressure’ Congress didn’t support triple talaq ordinance due to vote bank pressure: RS Prasad





12:51pm IST Tried to reach out to Congress for consensus: Law Minister We tried to reach out to Congress Party 5-6 times to develop consensus for passage of TripleTalaq but they did not cooperate on this sensitive matter of women empowerment, says law minsiter.





12:50pm IST Instances of triple talaq continue unabated: Union minister RS Prasad Union minister RS Prasad says instances of triple talaq continue unabated despite SC judgement and its passage in LS



