e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura: Bru resettlement should not disturb locals, says CPI(M)

Tripura: Bru resettlement should not disturb locals, says CPI(M)

The Opposition party has urged the government to initiate a dialogue with the protesters demanding the resettlement of the refugees across the state rather than one subdivision.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:45 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.(File photo)
         

Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), has said the resettlement process of Bru migrants in Tripura should be ensured without hurting the interests of the local residents. It has urged the government to initiate a dialogue with the protesters demanding the resettlement of the refugees across the state rather than one subdivision.

“ The indefinite strike organised by the two local organisations against the Bru resettlement is continuing for four days at Kanchanpur sub-division. The strike has hampered normal lives there. Violent incidents also have occurred on November 17 during the strike. Both the Centre and state ruled by BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] are responsible for the situation,” CPI(M) said in a statement.

Also read | Anti-Bru resettlement protests: Tripura Police register case against protesters for violating prohibitory orders

The statement said opposition parties were never consulted with before making the decision for the permanent settlement to the Brus.

Deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma said they know there are some objections against the resettlement. “We are looking into the matter.”

Over 32,000 Bru migrants have been living in six relief camps located in Tripura for over two decades after an ethnic clash in Mizoram in 1997.

The Centre in January signed an agreement with the governments of Tripura and Mizoram to resettle the migrants. It has sanctioned Rs600 crore package for the resettlement.

tags
top news
‘Major havoc, destruction once again thwarted,’ PM Modi thanks jawans
‘Major havoc, destruction once again thwarted,’ PM Modi thanks jawans
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Covid-19: As cap on attendees back, Delhi banquet and hotels owners struggle to retain clients
Covid-19: As cap on attendees back, Delhi banquet and hotels owners struggle to retain clients
What a billionaire wants
What a billionaire wants
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In