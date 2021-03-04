Tripura Christians seek change in TTAADC poll date as it clashes with Easter day
- The TTAADC has 30 seats, of which 28 are elected and two are nominated.
The Christians community has appealed to the Tripura Election Commission to reschedule the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls to be held on April 4 as it clashes with Easter Sunday.
"The scheduled date of elections, 4th April 2021, falls on Easter Sunday, which is the culmination of the weeklong obligatory observance of faith for all Christians around the world. Elections held on Easter Sunday would certainly hamper their wholehearted participation in the electoral process," said spokesperson of Diocese of Agartala, Father Joseph Pulinthanath.
The United Christian Forum for Human Rights also appealed for rescheduling the poll. "April 4th this year happens to be on Sunday and it is the feast day for Christians. We celebrate on that day the 'EASTER DAY'(resurrection of Jesus Christ). ...want to register our objection to the declared date (April 4) and request you to kindly change the date," said a release issued by the United Christian Forum for Human Rights.
The TTAADC has 30 seats, of which 28 are elected and two are nominated.
A total of 865,041 voters including 436,548 males and 428,490 females are eligible to exercise their franchise on the polling day.
The nominations for the poll need to be filed by March 12, while scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on March 15. The final date for withdrawal of the nominations has been fixed for March 17. If required, re-poll would be conducted on April 07. Counting of the votes will be done on April 08.
Secretary of the state election commission, Prasenjit Bhattacharya said, "We have not yet received any letter regarding rescheduling of TTAADC poll. So, nothing can be said in this regard as of now."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajit Pawar removes doctor who allegedly tried to molest patient
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC dismisses plea claiming unsolicited emails sent by central govt depts
- A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the simple mechanism available with the petitioner is to unsubscribe to those emails.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Just an employee of Amazon, not a producer': Aparna Purohit says in SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC seeks details on capacity to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India proposes inclusion of Chabahar port in international north-south corridor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K LG Manoj Sinha gets 1st Covid-19 vaccine dose, urges people to follow suit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some OTT platforms showing pornographic content, observes SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court rejects plea requesting extension of GST amnesty scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Similipal Sanctuary fire: Odisha CM asks officials to take preventive measures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After enhancing ties with Brazil, ISRO eyes new opportunities with Italy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of regular CBI director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru, Shimla best cities to live: See top 10 in Ease of Living Index 2020
- The Ease of Living Index was first launched in 2018 and is based on indicators across 15 evaluation criteria.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 Jharkhand Jaguar force jawans killed in Maoist landmine blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New hope to unite Geeta with family, 5 years after repatriation from Pakistan
- Geeta went missing 20 years ago and reached Lahore, where she was found sitting alone in Samjhauta express in the year 2000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ungliyon pe nachana': Rahul Gandhi slams I-T raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox