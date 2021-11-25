Tripura civic polls: Nearly 22% voter turnout till 11am | Top points

Voting is underway for elections to 222 seats of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 19 other urban local bodies. The polling began at 7am on Thursday and will be held till 4pm. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for November 28.

Here are the latest developments:

1. A turnout of nearly 22 per cent (21.79 per cent) was recorded till 11am, according to the state election commission. At 9am, two hours after the polling began, the turnout stood at 13.13 per cent. More than 594,000 voters are eligible to exercise their right to vote.

2. The Supreme Court, which, on Tuesday, dismissed a petition filed by the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeking postponement of the polls, directed the Centre to ‘immediately' deploy two more companies of paramilitary forces to ensure free and fair civic polls in the northeastern state.

3. The state poll panel has said that there was no report of any untoward incident. However, the CPI(M) alleged that their polling agents were prevented from entering some booths. The party also claimed that ‘selected’ voters were asked to leave the polling booths.

4. The TMC, meanwhile, said that two of its polling agents were attacked and injured.

5. The elections are taking place in the backdrop of violent clashes between workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool. The Tripura Police have said that they have taken adequate measures to ensure that the polling was free and fair.

6. Earlier this month, the BJP won 112 seats uncontested out of the total 334 seats across the 20 municipal corporations. A total of 785 candidates are in the fray for the remaining 222 seats.

7. These are Tripura's first civic elections since the BJP formed its first government in the state, in 2018. The next assembly elections here are scheduled for early 2023.