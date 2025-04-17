Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tripura CM proposes to Centre 969-cr projects to attain self-sufficiency in milk, meat production

PTI |
Apr 17, 2025 11:45 AM IST

Tripura CM proposes to Centre ₹969-cr projects to attain self-sufficiency in milk, meat production

Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has proposed to the Centre projects worth 969 crore to make the northeastern state self-sufficient in the production of milk, eggs, fish and meat, a release issued by the CMO said.

Tripura CM proposes to Centre <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>969-cr projects to attain self-sufficiency in milk, meat production
Tripura CM proposes to Centre 969-cr projects to attain self-sufficiency in milk, meat production

Saha made the proposals during a virtual meeting of the DoNER Ministry's High-Level Task Force on attaining self-sufficiency in milk, eggs, meat, and fish production in which chief ministers of the northeastern states and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took part on Wednesday.

Saha said milk production in Tripura in the 2023-24 fiscal was 2.47 lakh metric tonnes, while the demand was 2.82 lakh metric tonnes, reflecting a gap of 0.35 lakh metric tonnes.

"To achieve self-sufficiency in milk production, Tripura has adopted artificial insemination, both with conventional and sex-sorted semen techniques," the statement said quoting Saha.

The CM sought the setting up of eight dairy farms, one in each district of the state, with a capacity of 200 cows each at a project cost of 80 crore.

He also proposed a 7-crore project for strengthening the Gomati Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd with the help of the National Dairy Development Board by setting up bulk milk cooling stations in each subdivision, along with a large-scale heifer introduction programme.

Saha said that the per capita availability of eggs in Tripura was 87 per person per year, the highest among the northeastern states, whereas the availability of eggs in other states of the region was 25 per person per year.

"This has been achieved by the Mukhya Mantri Prani Sampad Vikas Yojana by distributing around 3 lakh chicks per year over the last two years," he said.

To boost this further, the chief minister proposed a 15-crore project for establishing mini hatcheries run by farmers and SHGs and producer groups in each gram panchayat and village council, and another 6-crore project for automation and improvement of the existing six poultry and duck farms run by the government.

On the meat sector, Saha proposed a 17-crore project for the establishment of a meat production, processing, and packaging centre in the northeastern state.

"Since feed availability is a major limiting factor in the Northeast, an automated feed mixing plant for livestock, poultry, and fishery can be set up in Tripura at a project cost of 30 crore," the release quoted the CM as saying.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Tripura CM proposes to Centre 969-cr projects to attain self-sufficiency in milk, meat production
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On