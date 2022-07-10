Home / India News / Tripura: Curbs on slaughter of animals on Eid
india news

Tripura: Curbs on slaughter of animals on Eid

  • Tarun Kanti Debnath, secretary of the department, said the advisory of Animal Welfare Board mandated that all animal slaughtering would have to be done in slaughterhouses. 
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 05:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala

A day before Eid-ul Zuha, Tripura’s animal resource development department on Saturday said no animals can be slaughtered in any municipal areas, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, as any animal killing outside the slaughterhouse would be considered illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Tarun Kanti Debnath, secretary of the department, said the advisory of Animal Welfare Board mandated that all animal slaughtering would have to be done in slaughterhouses. “As there is no slaughterhouse in any municipal bodies, animal killing in the urban areas will be considered illegal and appropriate action will be taken,” said Debnath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tripura eid
tripura eid
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out