Tripura doctor involved in screening turns Covid-19 positive

Tripura doctor involved in screening turns Covid-19 positive

The doctor, a homeopathy practitioner, was posted at Akhaura Integrated Check Post in Agartala and tasked with screening stranded Indians returning from Bangladesh earlier this month.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 02:09 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The state has registered a total of 750 Covid-19 cases so far. 173 of these have recovered, three have migrated and one met with an unnatural death.
The state has registered a total of 750 Covid-19 cases so far. 173 of these have recovered, three have migrated and one met with an unnatural death.
         

A Tripura doctor tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and a senior state health official said she was likely to be the first doctor in the state to be diagnosed with the virus.

The doctor, a homeopathy practitioner, was posted at Akhaura Integrated Check Post in Agartala and tasked with screening stranded Indians returning from Bangladesh earlier this month.

“She was with the screening team at Akhaura check post. We decided to test the doctor as she had screened stranded Indians returning from Bangladesh. The test result found her positive for the virus. She is currently admitted at Covid care centre set up at Bhagat Singh Youth hostel,” said the official mentioned above.

The state has registered a total of 750 Covid-19 cases so far. 173 of these have recovered, three have migrated and one met with an unnatural death.

