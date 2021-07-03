Tripura extends Corona Curfew in 9 areas witnessing rise in Covid cases

With pockets of Tripura including capital Agartala continuing to show a rise in Covid-19 cases, the government has extended the Corona Curfew for a week’s time in those nine places till July 9 beginning Saturday.

Ranirbazar Municipal Council, Jirania Nagar Panchayat and Agartala Municipal Corporation in West District, Udaipur Municipal Council in Gomati District, Kailashahar Municipal Council in Unakoti district, Panisagar Nagar Panchayat and Dharmanagar Municipal Council in North District, Khowai Municipal Council in Khowai District and Belonia Municipal Council in South District are the areas were the curfew has been extended again after it was imposed first on May 16 this year in view of the surge in cases seen at the beginning of the second phase of infections.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Central teams of two members each being sent to six states including Tripura that together account for, on average, 36% of the daily Covid-19 cases seen across the country in the last week ending Friday. Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur are the other five states. The teams will take stock of availability of hospital beds, and of logistics such as ambulances, ventilators, and medical oxygen and assess the penetration of Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Union health ministry said on Friday. These 6 states have also been asked to identify locations where the test positivity rate is above 10% or hospital occupancy is higher than 60%, and clamp them with strict restrictions for at least two weeks.

409 fresh Covid-19 cases were detected in Tripura on Friday with two deaths taking the tally to 682, as per official data. The positivity rate was 5.39% on Friday. 103 of the new cases are from West district; 56 from Unakoti district; 48 in South district; 47 in Dhalai district; 45 in Gomati district; 41 in North district; 36 in Khowai district; and 33 in Sepahijala district.

As on 7 am on Saturday more than 1.987 million people in Tripura have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 608,325 beneficiaries have received both the doses, taking the total number of delivered doses to over 2.596 m. Over 1.8 million of these are in the 18yrs-45yrs age bracket, which is nearly 80% of the total eligible population.