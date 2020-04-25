Tripura free from Covid-19 cases, says CM Biplab Deb

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 03:53 IST

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said the state has become free from coronavirus disease Covid-19 after its second patient tested negative.

“ ...The second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence, our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe,” Deb tweeted.

Out of the two Covid-19 patients, the first one - a woman - was released from the isolation ward of a hospital in Agartala on April 16 after she was found negative following consecutive tests.A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) soldier was also found posoitive for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

“The second coronavirus positive patient tested negative on Thursday. He will be again tested on Friday. If reports come negative, we will release him from the hospital,” said Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath.