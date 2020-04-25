e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura free from Covid-19 cases, says CM Biplab Deb

Tripura free from Covid-19 cases, says CM Biplab Deb

Out of the two Covid-19 patients, the first one - a woman - was released from the isolation ward of a hospital in Agartala on April 16 after she was found negative following consecutive tests

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 03:53 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.(PTI file photo )
         

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said the state has become free from coronavirus disease Covid-19 after its second patient tested negative.

“ ...The second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence, our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe,” Deb tweeted.

Out of the two Covid-19 patients, the first one - a woman - was released from the isolation ward of a hospital in Agartala on April 16 after she was found negative following consecutive tests.A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) soldier was also found posoitive for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

“The second coronavirus positive patient tested negative on Thursday. He will be again tested on Friday. If reports come negative, we will release him from the hospital,” said Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

tags
top news
Covid-19: In midnight order, government allows neighbourhood shops to open
Covid-19: In midnight order, government allows neighbourhood shops to open
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Vasundhra Enclave out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Vasundhra Enclave out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Someone cracked open the new Apple iPhone SE, here’s what’s inside
Someone cracked open the new Apple iPhone SE, here’s what’s inside
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
Covid-19 | Biggest single day jump; Tripura becomes virus-free: Top 10 updates
Covid-19 | Biggest single day jump; Tripura becomes virus-free: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news