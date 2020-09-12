Tripura HC cites poor treatment facility for Covid patients, seek report from government

india

Sep 12, 2020

The Tripura high court on Friday took up suo motto, the case of alleged sufferings of Covid-19 patients at a Agartala hospital and asked the state government to file an affidavit answering certain queries related to Covid-19 cases in the state by September 18.

The high court’s division bench led by chief justice Akil Kureshi and justice Subhasish Talapatra took up the matter after a series of allegations of poor health services for Covid patients at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital surfaced in local media. The GBP is also a dedicated Covid care centre in Agartala.

“....Recent newspaper reports, particularly, those published in vernacular language have reported the plight of the patients and relatives of those who have tested positive for the virus. Certain shortcomings in the public health care system are projected. ...This Court is of the opinion that the time has come when the court needs to make inquiries from the government with respect to the issues revolving around the handling of coronavirus spread in the state and more particularly, of providing health care to those who have tested positive,” the court order reads.

The HC asked the state government to file an affidavit stating the total number of active Covid-19 cases, number of Covid care centres with their medical and paramedical staff, doctors, necessary infrastructure. HC has also sought government’s response on alleged lack of communication between doctors and Covid patients and their relatives. It has also asked if any private hospital has been permitted to admit Covid-19 patients. The government also needs to mention fund allocation to upgrade government Covid care centres in their affidavit.

The government report said that a total 2,865 beds are available for Covid-19 patients throughout the state, of which, the GBP has 240 beds. There are a total of 19 ventilators available only at GBP hospital, it adds.

The court observed that the current number of patients in the hospital are more than available beds.

Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is visiting different district hospitals urging them to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients locally instead of referring them to Agartala.

The state has also formed special corona teams comprising ten medical officers and it is about to start plasma therapy for Covid patients.