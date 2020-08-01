e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura IPFT legislator tests Covid-19 positive

Tripura IPFT legislator tests Covid-19 positive

Dhananjoy Tripura was elected legislator from the Raima Assembly constituency in Dhalai district in 2018. IPFT is an alliance partner of the state’s ruling BJP.

india Updated: Aug 01, 2020 21:41 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura has so far recorded a total of 4,996 Covid-19 positive patients of whom 3,327 have recovered.
Tripura has so far recorded a total of 4,996 Covid-19 positive patients of whom 3,327 have recovered.(HT PHOTO.)
         

An Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. He is the second legislator from the state to have been infected with the virus.

Dhananjoy Tripura was elected legislator from the Raima Assembly constituency in Dhalai district in 2018. IPFT is an alliance partner of the state’s ruling BJP.

BJP legislator Ramapada Jamatia and his wife and two of his personal guards had tested Covid-19 positive on July 22. Both Jamatia and his wife tested negative on Saturday and were discharged from the hospital.

Tripura has so far recorded a total of 4,996 Covid-19 positive patients of whom 3,327 have recovered. A total of 21 Covid-19 patients have died and two other patients died by suicide, according to the Health Department’s report.

tags
top news
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Manish Sisodia takes AAP vs L-G to Amit Shah over Unlock 3, asks him to step in
Manish Sisodia takes AAP vs L-G to Amit Shah over Unlock 3, asks him to step in
Trump says US will ban Chinese app TikTok
Trump says US will ban Chinese app TikTok
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
MP Congress leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
MP Congress leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In