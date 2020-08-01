Tripura IPFT legislator tests Covid-19 positive

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 21:41 IST

An Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. He is the second legislator from the state to have been infected with the virus.

Dhananjoy Tripura was elected legislator from the Raima Assembly constituency in Dhalai district in 2018. IPFT is an alliance partner of the state’s ruling BJP.

BJP legislator Ramapada Jamatia and his wife and two of his personal guards had tested Covid-19 positive on July 22. Both Jamatia and his wife tested negative on Saturday and were discharged from the hospital.

Tripura has so far recorded a total of 4,996 Covid-19 positive patients of whom 3,327 have recovered. A total of 21 Covid-19 patients have died and two other patients died by suicide, according to the Health Department’s report.