Tripura man back home after 18 months in Bangladesh jail for crossing border

AGARTALA: A 24-year-old Tripura man who was arrested by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for crossing into the neighbouring country in June last year is back home after being deported, police said on Monday. Rohida Sarkar was arrested by BGB after he crossed the border in June last year

Rohida Sarkar, a resident of Kailasahar area of Unakoti district that shares a border with Bangladesh, had an argument with his parents in June last year and left home. He told the police that he appeared to have crossed the border and was caught by the BGB. He was arrested and continued to remain in detention.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Police said Sarkar was deported by the authorities following an order by a Bangladeshi court to ensure his safe return. His family in Tripura had filed a missing complaint at a local police station.

The BGB handed him over to the Border Security Force (BSF) which handed over his custody to the Tripura police on December 23.

A senior police officer in state capital Agartala said Sarkar was dropped at home by the police after completing the formalities.

Rohida Sarkar was missing since June last year. His family had lodged a missing diary at local police station.

Rohida Sarkar’s elder sister Rinku Sarkar, said the Bangladesh jail authorities got in touch with them after his detention. His father Dulal Sarkar, also reached out to a Bangladesh journalist who helped the man in judicial proceedings.

“My brother had a mobile phone with him and that’s how, they could contact us. My brother had suffered a lot in jail there,” she said, adding that there were other innocent people still in prison like her brother and the government should take steps to get them home.