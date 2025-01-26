Agartala, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Sunday said the northeastern state has been progressing on all fronts from infrastructure to health, education and welfare of all sections of people. Tripura progressing on all fronts: Governor

While addressing the Republic Day programme at Assam Rifles ground here, the governor said the state signed a historic agreement with the Centre and the Tipra Motha Party in March last year to address the issues of the indigenous people.

"A historic accord was signed involving the Centre, state and the Tipra Motha Party in March last year to address the issues of the indigenous people. This will ensure the development of the indigenous people," he said.

Terming the peace agreements with outlawed groups National Liberation Front of Tripura and All Tripura Tiger Force as a landmark, the governor said the agreements with the outlawed organisations will bring peace and progress to the state.

"Tripura has been witnessing growth on all fronts from infrastructure to health, education and welfare of all sections of people with the help from the central government," he said.

Nallu also lauded the government’s initiative to unveil the state’s emblem. The governor also highlighted the state’s drive for infrastructure development to pave the way for industrialisation and investment.

"The Centre has sanctioned ₹2,800 crore for building key roads to speed up infrastructure development. Besides, 65 projects amounting to ₹58.01 core are in progress under the Smart City Mission," he said.

Nallu also referred to the state government's recent move to tie up with Tata Technology to modernise 19 industrial training institutes in the state.

The state government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Technology to modernise 19 ITIs at a cost of ₹683.27 crore.

Tata Technology will bear 86 per cent of the total project cost, while the rest will be funded by the state.

