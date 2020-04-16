e-paper
Tripura’s first Covid-19 patient recovers, sent to quarantine

The woman had tested positive for coronavirus on April 6.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 00:13 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Six hundred people in Tripura are under surveillance to check the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)
         

Tripura’s first Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after she tested negative in consecutive tests, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

The 45-year-old woman was shifted to institutional quarantine for 14 days at Udaipur in Gomati district under the observation of a medical team.

She had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 6. After consecutive tests of her came negative, she was released from the isolation ward of the state-run GBP hospital in Agartala.

“Glad to share that first # COVID19 positive patient of Tripura has been discharged today, as she has recovered & found negative in consecutive tests. She has been sent for institutional quarantine for 14 days under medical supervision at Udaipur,” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a Facebook post.

Tripura has another Covid-19 patient, whose condition is said to be stable. According to medical reports, viral load in his sample has reduced.

A total of 600 people are under surveillance across the state. Out of the 600 people, 145 are in institutional quarantine and 455 in home quarantine. A total of 738 samples have been tested so far.

