Tripura: Three-tier panchayat poll to be held on August 8

Agartala: The three-tier gram panchayat poll in Tripura will be held on August 8, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Saradindu Chaudhuri said on Wednesday. Votes will be counted on August 12. (Representative Photo)

A total of 12,94,060 electorates, including 6,58,589 men and 6,35,460 women, are enrolled to cast their votes.

Speaking to the reporters, Chaudhuri said, “The notification would be issued on Thursday. The candidates need to file their nomination papers by July 18, and these papers would be scrutinized the subsequent day”. The last date for withdrawal of candidates’ nomination papers is July 22, he added.

The poll would be conducted on 6,307 seats in 606-gram panchayats, 423 seats in 35 panchayat samitis and 116 seats in eight zilla parishads through ballot boxes, the polling official said.

Ahead of the polls, the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress party sought the state election commission to tighten security in the poll-bound areas to ensure free and fair polling. The parties have also asked the SEC to allow the candidates to file their nominations via online.

In the last panchayat polls held in 2019, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 95% seats of which 86% were won unopposed.