Tripura to host quizzes, considers adding road safety and drug abuse to curriculum

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jan 05, 2025 11:25 AM IST

Govt is exploring whether the topics can be added to the SCERT, said food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister

AGARTALA: The Tripura government announced on Saturday that it is considering the inclusion of road safety, consumer protection, and drug abuse in the school curriculum. To raise awareness about these issues, quiz competitions are being organised across the state this month.

The quiz competitions will kick off in Udaipur on January 11 (Representational image)
The quiz competitions will kick off in Udaipur on January 11 (Representational image)

“Proposals on the issue have come to us. I have taken note of it, and I shall discuss it with the chief minister (Manik Saha). While we can’t implement it for NCERT (national council of educational research and training), we will explore whether it can be done for SCERT (state council of educational research and training),” Sushanta Chowdhury, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister, said on Saturday.

Quiz competitions on the three topics—road safety, consumer protection, and drug abuse—are being jointly organised by the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department and the transport department for college and university students across the state to raise awareness about these issues.

The quiz competitions will kick off in Udaipur on January 11, with students from colleges in Sepahijala, Gomati, and South districts participating.

Subsequently, the quiz contests will be held in Kumarghat on January 18 for college students from North, Unakoti, and Dhalai districts, and in Agartala on January 27 for college students from West and Khowai districts.

“The participants will be provided with syllabi on these topics, based on which the quiz competitions will be conducted. The winning teams from these contests will advance to the final competition, which will be held in Agartala on February 8,” said Chowdhury.

Last month, union home minister Amit Shah, at the 72nd NEC plenary meeting at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala, urged the northeastern states to actively participate in the anti-drug movement to make the region drug-free.

