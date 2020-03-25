Tripura to start community kitchen for homeless during Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:04 IST

The Tripura government will start community kitchens to prepare food for homeless and poor people in urban areas from Thursday amid the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Urban development director Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav in an order asked officials of 20 urban local bodies (ULBs) of the state to set up kitchens to prepare food like khichdi in their respective areas.

The Food and Civil Supplies department will provide rice and dal to all the districts. Self Help Groups (SHG) have been asked to make the food and distribute food packets.

“In view of the lockdown to combat Covid-19, it is felt that the urban homeless, construction workers and other urban poor may not have sufficient access to food......Any good SHG under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) may be deployed for cooking and making food packets. Distribution of food packets to the urban poor twice daily may be done by using one or more dedicated vehicles by the respective ULB,” the order said.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

Yadav also warned against huge gathering at a place during distribution of food packets. The food distributors should be provided with sanitizers and gloves.

Control rooms have been set up in all the eight districts of the state to coordinate information related to coronavirus. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday launched 50 ambulances for emergency services to ferry likely coronavirus affected people.

Currently, 948 people are in home quarantine. No positive case of coronavirus has been found in the state so far.