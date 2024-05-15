Tripura withdraws restriction on fuel sale

Agartala: The Tripura government on Wednesday withdrew the restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel in the state two weeks after it had asked the people to ration their fuel amid its shortage. Fuel supply lines were stalled for the past two weeks in Tripura (Representative Photo)

Fuel supply lines were stalled for the past two weeks due to restricted train movement owing to landslides in Assam, leading to the crisis across the northeastern state.

“It is hereby announced for public information that the ongoing restrictions imposed on petrol and diesel sales are withdrawn from today due to imported petrochemical products and improvement of supplies in sync with demand”, reads a state government notification.

The announcement came after 49 wagons of petrol and diesel left for Tripura on May 11.

Train movements were affected following the derailment of an engine of a goods train between Assam’s Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao station under the Lumding division of the Northeast Frontier Railway zone caused by a massive landslide on April 25.