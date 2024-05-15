 Tripura withdraws restriction on fuel sale | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tripura withdraws restriction on fuel sale

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
May 15, 2024 07:47 PM IST

Fuel supply lines were stalled for the past two weeks due to restricted train movement owing to landslides in Assam, leading to the crisis across the northeastern state

Agartala: The Tripura government on Wednesday withdrew the restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel in the state two weeks after it had asked the people to ration their fuel amid its shortage.

Fuel supply lines were stalled for the past two weeks in Tripura (Representative Photo)
Fuel supply lines were stalled for the past two weeks in Tripura (Representative Photo)

Fuel supply lines were stalled for the past two weeks due to restricted train movement owing to landslides in Assam, leading to the crisis across the northeastern state. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“It is hereby announced for public information that the ongoing restrictions imposed on petrol and diesel sales are withdrawn from today due to imported petrochemical products and improvement of supplies in sync with demand”, reads a state government notification.

Also Read: Protest in Tripura over fuel crisis; CM writes to Centre

The announcement came after 49 wagons of petrol and diesel left for Tripura on May 11.

Train movements were affected following the derailment of an engine of a goods train between Assam’s Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao station under the Lumding division of the Northeast Frontier Railway zone caused by a massive landslide on April 25.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Tripura withdraws restriction on fuel sale

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On