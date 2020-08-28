e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
Home / India News / Tripura woman whose newborn died after swab collection files complaint

Tripura woman whose newborn died after swab collection files complaint

The woman in her complaint said her baby was healthy till the collection of his swab samples after which he started bleeding from the nose and died shortly thereafter.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 13:17 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The woman filed a complaint with the police against doctors at the hospital and accused them of negligence.
The woman filed a complaint with the police against doctors at the hospital and accused them of negligence.
         

Almost two weeks following the death of a three-day old baby who died shortly after his swab samples were taken for Covid-19 test, the baby’s mother filed a complaint with the police against doctors at the hospital and accused them of negligence.

According to the complainant, the baby was healthy till the collection of his swab samples after which he started bleeding from the nose. Although the doctors assured the family that he would be alright, the baby died after sometime.

Police said that the woman lodged the complaint on Thursday from the baby’s mother and they have already started an investigation.

“The incident happened earlier this month. We have started investigation under Section 157 CrPc,” said Subimal Barman, officer in-charge of New Capital Complex police station.

He added that the woman had been admitted to the hospital as she had tested positive for Covid-19 positive. She lodged the complaint after she was released from the hospital recently.

The baby was born at the state-run Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital on August 10 and he died on August 12. Samples of the baby were taken as his mother was then Covid-19 positive. The woman was recently released from the hospital after she was tested negative.

A day after the baby’s death, the state government constituted a three-member team for a departmental inquiry into death of the baby.

“The committee submitted its report based on its inquiry to the state government recently. The report is with the government,” said director of Directorate of Health Services Dr. Subhasish Debbarma.

Earlier on August 02, a two-day old baby girl, the youngest Covid-19 patient, died.

Tripura’s Covid-19 tally stands at 9,927 out of which 6,839 have recovered. The death toll in the pandemic is 89 while two others died by suicide.

top news
