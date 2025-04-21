Trouble mounts for Samay Raina as Supreme Court flags jokes on people with disabilities

In a fresh development that could add to legal troubles for stand-up comedian and India’s Got Latent host, Samay Raina, the Supreme Court on Monday said that it would examine a plea alleging he ridiculed the disabled, including a person with visual disability and those suffering from a rare disorder like Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The plea alleged that comedian Samay Raina ridiculed the disabled during his show.

The apex court called it a 'serious issue' while urging senior advocate Aprajita Singh, representing the NGO Cure SMA Foundation of India, to file a formal writ petition rather than an interim plea in a related case involving YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

"This is a serious issue. You file a writ petition. We will see what can be done. In writ jurisdiction, we have a larger scope," the bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh told Singh.

In its plea, NGO Cure SMA Foundation said: "There was an urgent need for comprehensive guidelines and regulatory measures that explicitly and sufficiently regulate any derogatory, denigrating, ableist and belittling content against the persons with disability, their diseases and their treatment options by various stakeholders, including but not limited to publishers of online curated content, publishers of news and current affairs content, self-styled influencers and content creators, broadcasters, intermediaries, users, and end-users."

The controversy stems from a YouTube show hosted by Samay Raina, during which distasteful and ableist remarks were allegedly made by multiple participants, including Allahbadia.

SC's next hearing on Ranveer Allahabadia's case on April 28

The Supreme Court on Monday observed the probe about podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia was complete and said it would on April 28 hear his plea for the return of his passport in a case of distasteful remarks on a YouTube show.

On February 18, the top court protected Allahbadia from arrest in multiple FIRs filed over his comments during a YouTube show and directed him to deposit his passport with the investigating officer of Police Station Nodal Cyber Police, Thane.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said it would consider Allahabadia's plea on April 28.

In February, the top court had granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia, but not without strong words, calling his remarks “vulgar” and stating he had a “dirty mind” that brought “shame to society.”

The court also directed him to surrender his passport and submit an undertaking to maintain decency in his content.