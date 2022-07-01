TRS, BJP poster war intensifies in Hyd

As Hyderabad is getting ready to host the two-day national executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party on July 2 and 3, the party is locked in a poster war with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the city, taking the political slugfest between the two parties to a new high.

For the past few days, the TRS has booked all major hoardings and advertisement panels on the Hyderabad metro rail pillars to publicise the achievements of the state government headed by K Chandrasekhar Rao, ostensibly to deny an opportunity to the BJP to give huge publicicity its national executive meeting, followed by a public rally at Secunderabad parade grounds.

On the other hand, the BJP virtually painted the city saffron by putting up wall posters, huge cut-outs, buntings, banners and flag posts at every corner and main thoroughfare to attract the people.

The BJP put up a big hoarding near Shyama Prasad Mukherjee building, the party headquarters at Nampally, which has the picture of the chief minister with a slogan: “Salu Dora, Sampaku Dora” (Enough of your trouble, boss), in a typical Telangana slagn.

The party also set up a board with an electronic clock showing countdown for the rule of KCR in the state. The board displayed the number of days left for him on each passing day.

In retaliation, the TRS leaders also put-up anti-Modi posters on the advertisement panels on the road dividers near Secunderabad parade grounds, where the prime minister will address a rally on July 3 evening, besides on Hyderabad Metro rail pillars and bus shelters.

They also put up a huge hoarding near the venue, with a slogan: “Bye Bye Modi,” closer to the parade ground entrance gate meant for VIPs. The hoarding also has certain queries on the alleged failed promises of the prime minister like bringing back black money from foreign countries, sale of central public sector undertakings and introduction of farm laws.

The Secunderabad Cantonment board authorities, however, removed the anti-Modi hoardings and flex boards near the public meeting venue.

Similar posters and flex boards have come up in different parts of Telangana, including Karimnagar, the parliamentary constituency of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, Adilabad and Warangal.

BJP Telangana unit spokesman NV Subhash said it clearly showed the intolerance of the TRS leadership towards the popular prime minister. “While the people of Telangana are eagerly waiting for Modi, the TRS leaders are unable to digest his popularity. So, they chose to display their intolerance,” he said.

The TRS leaders could not be reached for their comment.

Heavy security for BJP meeting

Hyderabad and Cyberabad police are deploying huge security forces near HICC-Novotel at Madhapur, where the BJP national executive committee meeting is scheduled to be held and also at Secunderabad parade grounds, where the rally will be held.

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Ravindra announced that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC would be in force in and around HICC-Novotel in the wake of the arrival and stay of prime minister Narendra Modi.

The notification said police officers, military personnel, home guards on duty, and funeral processions are exempted from the operation of this order.

Police also issued orders prohibiting the flying of drones or any kind of flying machines above a radius of 5 km at the HICC. The orders came into force at 6 am on Thursday and will be in force till 6 pm on July 4.

The order said no flying activities of remotely controlled drones or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft would be allowed at the HICC area.

