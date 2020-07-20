e-paper
Truck collides with train near Kandivali railway station, driver held

Truck collides with train near Kandivali railway station, driver held

There has been no impact on the movement of outstation and local trains on the Western Railway line.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A truck climbed onto the railway tracks from a small opening near the Kandivali railway station and collided with the engine of an outstation train.
In a freak accident on Monday afternoon, a truck collided with the engine of an outstation train near the Kandivali railway station. The incident occurred at 12.30 pm.

There has been no impact on the movement of outstation and local trains on the Western Railway line. No casualties have been reported and nobody was hurt in the incident.

A truck climbed onto the railway tracks from a small opening near the Kandivali railway station and collided with the engine of an outstation train – the Bandra Terminus and Amritsar Mail. The truck driver has been detained by the Western Railway officials.

“Investigation into the incident is going on. No injuries have been reported. An accident relief train has been sent from the Mumbai Central railway station,” Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway said.

