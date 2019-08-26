Truck driver killed in stone-pelting in Kashmir’s Anantnag

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 01:09 IST

In a stone-pelting incident, protesters on Sunday evening hurled stones at a civilian truck in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, killing the driver, police said.

Noor Mohammed Dar, 42, who belonged to the same Zradipora Uranhall locality, was returning home when protesters mistook his truck for a security force vehicle and hurled stones. The driver, who was hit on the head, was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Police said protesters have been hurling stones even at civilians and injured an 11-year-old girl in the eye at downtown of Srinagar city earlier.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh has directed officials to catch the culprits and ensure that stern action is taken against them, police added.

