Trucks and buses to comply with fuel consumption standards from April 2023: Govt

In a bid to reduce pollution and increase the volume of fuel-efficient heavy vehicles on the roads, the central government is planning to make it mandatory for trucks and buses to comply with fuel efficiency standards from April 2023

The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has made public a draft notification, according to which all heavy vehicles will have to be tested for constant speed fuel consumption (CSFC) standard, and must also comply with fuel consumption targets.

“Increasing fuel efficiency not only means higher mileage, but also vehicles burning less fuel and releasing less pollutants into the atmosphere. Also, fuel efficient vehicles are cheaper to operate as you burn less diesel to cover the same distance,” said a senior transport ministry official, requesting anonymity.

Also Read:To cut bad air, curbs on trucks entering Delhi from Nov to Feb

In the CSFC protocol, trucks are driven at a steady speed of 40 kmph and 60 kmph on a test track, while buses are driven at 50 kmph. Once the final notification is issued, the government will upload the test results for every model of vehicles in these categories on a portal so that buyers can make informed decisions.

“Every manufacturer or importer of M3 and N3 vehicle category, except tipper trucks, which are type approved under rule 126, with gross vehicle weight of twelve tonne and above, manufactured or imported for sale in India, shall on and from the first day of April 2023 be tested for Constant Speed Fuel Consumption standard and comply with the fuel consumption target, notified under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 vide notification of the government of India in the ministry of power,” the draft notification read. It is to be noted here that the document has been floated to seek comments from the public.

The same rule has also been proposed for commercial vehicles in the M2, M3 and N2 category, except for tippers, with a gross vehicle weight between 3.5 tonne and 12 tonne.

At present, fuel efficiency norms are applicable only for cars and passenger vehicles that carry up to eight people. But heavy commercial vehicles are not guided with such regulations, as a result of which most of them guzzle fuel. Except states/UTs such as Delhi, heavy vehicles in almost all other states in India are mostly diesel run, contributing to large scale pollution.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON