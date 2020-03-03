e-paper
Home / India News / ‘True leader’ would focus on averting crisis to be unleashed by coronavirus on India, says Rahul Gandhi

india Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:16 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came after India on Monday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital.
Raising concerns over the detection of fresh coronavirus case in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said a “true leader” would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on the country and its economy.

“There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy,” Gandhi tweeted.

He also tagged his February 12 tweet in which he had said the coronavirus is an extremely serious threat to “our people and our economy”.

“My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical,” he had said.

India had earlier reported three cases from Kerala, including two medical students from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus. They had self-reported on their return to the country and tested positive for the infection. They were discharged from hospitals last month following recovery.

