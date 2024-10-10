“True nation builder: Sunil Bharti Mittal condoles passing of Ratan Tata

Known for his exemplary business acumen and philanthropic nature, as chairman he led various companies under the Tata conglomerate for over 20 yrs
Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder & chairman, Bharti Enterprises, on Thursday expressed his condolences over the passing away of Ratan Tata, former Tata Group chairman.
“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ratan Tata. He leaves behind an astronomical imprint on the Indian industry, philanthropy, and the perennial zest to better the world we live in”, he said in a statement released to media.
“A true nation builder, his legacy in the growth of the country will forever inspire entrepreneurs and all Indians alike. On behalf of Bharti Enterprises, I share my deepest condolences with the Tata family”, the statement added.