Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

“True nation builder: Sunil Bharti Mittal condoles passing of Ratan Tata

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 10, 2024 01:13 PM IST

Known for his exemplary business acumen and philanthropic nature, as chairman he led various companies under the Tata conglomerate for over 20 yrs

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder & chairman, Bharti Enterprises, on Thursday expressed his condolences over the passing away of Ratan Tata, former Tata Group chairman.

Sunil Bharti Mittal said Ratan Tata’s legacy in the growth of the country will forever inspire entrepreneurs and all Indians alike. (AFP file photo)
Sunil Bharti Mittal said Ratan Tata’s legacy in the growth of the country will forever inspire entrepreneurs and all Indians alike. (AFP file photo)

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ratan Tata. He leaves behind an astronomical imprint on the Indian industry, philanthropy, and the perennial zest to better the world we live in”, he said in a statement released to media.

“A true nation builder, his legacy in the growth of the country will forever inspire entrepreneurs and all Indians alike. On behalf of Bharti Enterprises, I share my deepest condolences with the Tata family”, the statement added.

Also Read: How Ratan Tata once moved Starbucks founder Howard Schultz to tears: ‘So much wisdom and insight’

After his death, tributes poured in from around the world, underlining his popularity that transcended boundaries and generations.

Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at 11:30pm on Wednesday. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata, was in intensive care at the hospital since Monday.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On