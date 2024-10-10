“True nation builder: Sunil Bharti Mittal condoles passing of Ratan Tata

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder & chairman, Bharti Enterprises, on Thursday expressed his condolences over the passing away of Ratan Tata, former Tata Group chairman. Sunil Bharti Mittal said Ratan Tata’s legacy in the growth of the country will forever inspire entrepreneurs and all Indians alike. (AFP file photo)

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ratan Tata. He leaves behind an astronomical imprint on the Indian industry, philanthropy, and the perennial zest to better the world we live in”, he said in a statement released to media.

“A true nation builder, his legacy in the growth of the country will forever inspire entrepreneurs and all Indians alike. On behalf of Bharti Enterprises, I share my deepest condolences with the Tata family”, the statement added.

After his death, tributes poured in from around the world, underlining his popularity that transcended boundaries and generations.

Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at 11:30pm on Wednesday. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata, was in intensive care at the hospital since Monday.