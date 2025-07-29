'Trump announced India-Pak ceasefire before PM Modi': Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of failing to respond to critical security lapses and allowing foreign leaders to take credit for India's diplomatic moves. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra(PTI)

Priyanka Gandhi said that US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire agreement before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session, the Wayanad MP was referring to the May 10 ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

She further questioned the silence of the top leadership on the matter, saying, “Is it not responsibility of the PM, Home Minister, Defence Minister, NSA to ensure people's security?”