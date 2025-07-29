Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

'Trump announced India-Pak ceasefire before PM Modi': Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 03:04 pm IST

Priyanka Gandhi said that US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire agreement before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of failing to respond to critical security lapses and allowing foreign leaders to take credit for India's diplomatic moves.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra(PTI)
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra(PTI)

Priyanka Gandhi said that US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire agreement before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session, the Wayanad MP was referring to the May 10 ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

She further questioned the silence of the top leadership on the matter, saying, “Is it not responsibility of the PM, Home Minister, Defence Minister, NSA to ensure people's security?”

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'Trump announced India-Pak ceasefire before PM Modi': Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On