Trump appoints Indian-American as key AI policy advisor

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed a prominent Indian-American technologist, Sriram Krishnan, as the senior policy advisor for artificial intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Sriram Krishnan (X/sriramk)

In this capacity, Krishnan will work closely with Trump’s AI and crypto czar, David Sacks, and have a say in shaping the wider policy landscape around AI. While the Joe Biden administration made it a key priority to highlight the possible risks of AI and draw a policy framework that limited harm, the incoming Trump administration has viewed AI primarily through the lens of an opportunity, prioritised the ideas of growth and innovation and been publicly critical of regulatory attempts as an attempt by bigger tech firms to stymie the growth of smaller tech firms.

Announcing the appointment, Trump said that his tech policy team “will unleash scientific breakthroughs, ensure America’s technological dominance, and usher in a Golden Age of American Innovation!” He posted on Truth Social, “Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in A.I., and help shape and coordinate A.I. policy across Government, including working with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.“ Krishnan said that he was honoured to be able to serve his country and “ensure continued American leadership in AI”.

Krishnan, 40, was born in Chennai and did his bachelors in technology at SRM university. He worked in Microsoft between 2005 and 2011 where his focus was Windows Azure. From 2013 to 2016, he worked in what was then Facebook, where he led strategy and execution across businesses in mobile monetisation and created Facebook Audience Network. Krishnan then went on to work on product at Snap and Twitter before branching off to become an investor. In 2020, he became a general partner at the venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz, which invests both in seed and late stage tech companies. It is here that Krishnan has closely worked with AI, consumer and crypto firms, and worked with governments on AI policy.

Krishnan, in his current role, worked closely with the founder of the VC, Marc Andreessen, who is a key Trump supporter. He also has a good relationship with top Trump advisor and supporter, Elon Musk, and is an investor in X and SpaceX. Along with his wife, Krishnan also hosts the Aarthi and Sriram show featuring conversations with Silicon Valley’s top technologists and entrepreneurs.

Krishnan’s appointment may also leave an imprint on the debate on immigration. While the Trump ecosystem is fiercely opposed to illegal immigration, the tech constituency within Trump’s coalition is a strong advocate of continued legal immigration as a way to sustain American tech dominance, with Trump committing on a tech podcast with Sacks during the campaign that he was even in favour of giving green cards to those who studied in the US.

In a post on X earlier this month, Krishnan offered a glimpse into his worldview and listed out specific suggestions to improve entrepreneurship. These included creating a startup founder or entrepreneur visa category, allowing H1B visa holders to start companies or transition to entrepreneur visa, and fast tracking green cards for technical fields. On crypto, he suggested clarity on the legal definition and departmental jurisdiction, a task that Trump has now assigned to a newly created crypto council. Krishnan also recommended creating a real time payment system for instant transfers, giving the example of UPI in India.

With Usha Vance serving as the Second Lady, Vivek Ramaswamy co-heading the Department of Government Efficiency, Kash Patel running the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Harmeet Dhillon in charge of civil rights at the Department of Justice, and now Krishnan playing a key role in AI policy, from January 20, the Donald Trump administration is all set to have desis in key positions that will shape American state, security, science and the world.

Commenting on Krishnan’s appointment, Sanjeev Joshipura of Indiaspora, a leading diaspora group, said, “For several years, Sriram has been an insightful thinker and influential commentator in the artificial intelligence realm. His previous work blending public policy, international affairs, investing and technology will stand him in good stead as he serves the nation in this important role. As Indiaspora continues our convening and thought leadership work on AI in the United States and abroad, we look forward to engaging closely with Sriram.”