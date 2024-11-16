'Trump can pull out of Paris treaty': Ex-US Secretary of State John Kerry at HTLS

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry on Saturday said Donald Trump can pull out of the Paris treaty. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, he said it is very hard to predict anything about the President-elect. Ex-US Secretary of State John Kerry at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

“Everybody in the world has learnt that it is very hard to predict anything about President Trump... And that unpredictability is something that he cultivates and appreciates in himself,” John Kerry told Navtej Sarna, former ambassador of India to the United States.

Talking about ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Kerry said that "things will change, some for the good and some for the bad".

He said that Israel, which was pushing for a two-state solution, is now facing challenges. He said building trust among Palestinians will take time.

He said there is not much left in war-hit Gaza. He added that people do not want to be driven out, and advocates of the two-state solution will continue to push for treating them fairly.

John Kerry also talked about US-Iran relations. He said the door to a nuclear deal between Iran and the US is not shut.

John Kerry pointed out that Donald Trump had made a mistake by pulling out of the US-Iran agreement.

He said that under the agreement, Iran was supposed to dismantle 13,000 centrifuges used to create uranium for a nuclear bomb. He said that the country was also required to destroy their plutonium reactor, filling the core with cement to ensure it could never be used again.

"If you didn't like the agreement, you at least had fifteen years before anything could change in it," he added.