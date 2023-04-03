‘Trump joins BJP to…’ Mahua Moitra's jibe at ruling party

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by sharing a picture that she called a “WhatsApp forward alert”. The morphed picture shows former US president Donald Trump who is seen wearing a BJP-printed scarf - which was photoshopped - entering a room in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is standing. TMC MP Mahua Moitra.(PTI)

Moitra captioned the picture - “Trump joins BJP to evade arrest” - in an apparent allegation that ‘people join BJP to get a clean chit.’

Notably, ever since Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case for his remarks on ‘Modi surname’, the opposition has been hitting out at the saffron party, alleging that everyone who joins the BJP, gets a clean chit from the offences.

Donald Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week. The investigation is scrutinizing the six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

On Monday evening (IST), Trump is headed to New York where he will surrender to the criminal charges. The 76-year-old Republican - who is the first American president ever to be criminally indicted - will be formally charged on Tuesday in the hush money case.