Trump says India agreed to cut ‘massive’ tariffs: ‘Somebody is finally exposing them’

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that India has agreed to cut tariffs significantly because he is finally exposing New Delhi for imposing ‘massive tariffs’ on American imports. US President Donald Trump speaks during an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Bloomberg)

“India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India. They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done,” ANI quoted Trump as saying.

This is the third time in as many days that Trump has remarked about India’s tariffs. His comments come when India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in Washington for trade talks with his US counterpart Howard Lutnick.

Earlier on Saturday, Lutnick claimed that tariffs imposed by India on American products are among the highest globally and urged New Delhi to reconsider its position as the two countries share a “special” bilateral relationship.

Speaking virtually at the India Today Conclave, the commerce secretary stressed the need for India to open up its agricultural trade for imports and suggested that it can be “smarter” while dealing with the most "important trading partner" US on the other side of the table.

“The good thing is your government truly understands your market, and we understand ours. And the key is to try to find that place. So yes, the Indian market for agriculture, it has to open up,” Lutnick said.