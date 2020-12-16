e-paper
Home / India News / Trust between Indian Army and China’s PLA evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander

Trust between Indian Army and China’s PLA evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General officer in command, Eastern Command, said there’ve been no major intrusions or face-offs in Eastern Command area since friction in Ladakh.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 10:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan speaking at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan speaking at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
         

A top military commander has said that trust between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has evaporated after the clash in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June. Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General officer in command, Eastern Command, it will take time to rebuild the trust.

“I’d like to say there’ve been no major intrusions or face-offs in Eastern Command area since friction in Ladakh. Post-Galwan incident, mutual trust on LAC between us & Chinese PLA evaporated & will take time to stabilise,” Lt Gen Chauhan said at the National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other army official paid tributes at the NWM on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war that made Bangladesh an indepepndent country.

PM Modi lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the NWM as part of the tribute to the fallen soldiers.

On this occasion, defence minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the logo for ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’.

Four ‘Victory Mashaals’ (flames) lit from the Eternal Flame of National War Memorial will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of 1971 war.

In an official release on Tuesday, the Ministry said, “In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War - II. From 16 December, the Nation will be celebrating 50 Years of India-Pak War, also called ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’. Various commemorative events are planned across the Nation.”

Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war ‘Veterans and Veer Naris’ will be felicitated and events like band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclave and adventure activities are planned.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India’s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

