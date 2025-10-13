‘Trying to victim shame’: BJP slams Mamata over 'out at 12:30 am' remark on Durgapur gangrape

The alleged gangrape of a second-year student of a private medical college in West Bengal’s Durgapur has caused a massive row in the state as the BJP targeted the ruling TMC government over the lack of law and order. It also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her controversial remark stating that girls “should not be allowed to go outside at night”. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling. (ANI Grab ) The incident has sparked outrage in the state as the Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for failing to protect women, while the ruling party accused the BJP of politicising the incident. "I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Banerjee said.

BJP slams Mamata over ‘out at 12:30 am’ remark BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called Banerjee a “blot on womanhood”. He wrote on X, “Shameless @MamataOfficial a blot on womanhood, even more for being a CM…After RG Kar and Sandeshkhali, now this horrific case of rape and instead of justice, she blames the victim.” Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar slammed the TMC, claiming that the party has repeatedly made such statements and questioned whether the Chief Minister wanted all women to wear burqas and stay at home. "Earlier, when the RG Kar Medical College incident occurred, a notification was issued that private companies should give fewer night shifts to women. Now the Chief Minister is saying that women should not go out at night. Does she want all women to wear burqas and stay at home?" he said.

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar also criticised Banerjee, calling her remark “absurd”. She said, “How can we say that in the evening, that is 12 hours a day, a girl should stay locked in a room? Women are working in hospitals, the IT sector and everywhere equally to men. Today's Indian girls are winning gold medals in weightlifting at the Olympics. They are going to space and we say that girls should stay inside the house after 9 or 8 pm...”