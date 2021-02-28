TTD seeks land for Venkateshwara temple at Ayodhya; declares cow national animal

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the country’s richest temple, Lord Venkateshwara on Tirumala hills in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, will request Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust for a piece of land in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple, an official said on Saturday.

“If a piece of land is allotted to the TTD, the board has decided to construct the temple of Sri Venkateswara in Ayodhya. Alternatively, we shall construct a Bhajan Mandiram (prayer hall) or amenities complex on behalf of the TTD,” said Y V Subba Reddy, chairman TTD trust board. He added that he will write to the Ram Mandir trust for allotment of some land in Ayodhya to the TTD.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting of the TTD trust board, held in Tirumala. The board has already decided to construct Lord Venkateswara temples in Mumbai and Jammu. “We shall perform bhumi pujan in both these places shortly,” he said.

The trust board also adopted a resolution declaring cow as the national animal, based on the suggestion of the Hindu Dharmik Parishad. “We have decided to write to the Centre making a recommendation to that effect,” Reddy said.

The board approved an annual budget of ₹2,937.82 crore for the financial year 2021-22. Reddy said this budget was smaller compared to the last year’s budget of ₹3,309.89 crore, which could not be realised due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The board resolved to resume Arjitha Sevas (paid services to the deity) in Tirumala temple from April 14. It would allow physical presence of devotees for the advance booked Arjitha Sevas. “Devotees with Arjitha Seva tickets should observe all Covid guidelines and also procure Covid-19 test, not more than three days ahead of their Tirumala visit,” the TTD chairman said.

The board also decided to frame certain guidelines for taking over of temples by the TTD and for providing them financial assistance under Sri Vani Trust. “We have also decided to frame uniform guidelines for leasing and construction of TTD kalyana mandapams (marriage halls) across the country. An integrated system will be formulated to reduce losses in operating these halls,” he said.

The board endorsed a proposal to name all the six Veda Pathshalas run by TTD henceforth as Sri Venkateswara Veda Vijnana Peetham and hike the remuneration of Vedic teachers at all Pathshalas from existing ₹22,000 to ₹35,150.

“We have also decided to provide Covid-19 vaccination to all the TTD employees, as per the suggestion of the medical and health department,” the TTD chairman added.