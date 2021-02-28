TTD seeks land for Venkateshwara temple at Ayodhya; declares cow national animal
- The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board also decided to frame certain guidelines for taking over of temples by the TTD and for providing them financial assistance under Sri Vani Trust.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the country’s richest temple, Lord Venkateshwara on Tirumala hills in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, will request Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust for a piece of land in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple, an official said on Saturday.
“If a piece of land is allotted to the TTD, the board has decided to construct the temple of Sri Venkateswara in Ayodhya. Alternatively, we shall construct a Bhajan Mandiram (prayer hall) or amenities complex on behalf of the TTD,” said Y V Subba Reddy, chairman TTD trust board. He added that he will write to the Ram Mandir trust for allotment of some land in Ayodhya to the TTD.
A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting of the TTD trust board, held in Tirumala. The board has already decided to construct Lord Venkateswara temples in Mumbai and Jammu. “We shall perform bhumi pujan in both these places shortly,” he said.
The trust board also adopted a resolution declaring cow as the national animal, based on the suggestion of the Hindu Dharmik Parishad. “We have decided to write to the Centre making a recommendation to that effect,” Reddy said.
The board approved an annual budget of ₹2,937.82 crore for the financial year 2021-22. Reddy said this budget was smaller compared to the last year’s budget of ₹3,309.89 crore, which could not be realised due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The board resolved to resume Arjitha Sevas (paid services to the deity) in Tirumala temple from April 14. It would allow physical presence of devotees for the advance booked Arjitha Sevas. “Devotees with Arjitha Seva tickets should observe all Covid guidelines and also procure Covid-19 test, not more than three days ahead of their Tirumala visit,” the TTD chairman said.
The board also decided to frame certain guidelines for taking over of temples by the TTD and for providing them financial assistance under Sri Vani Trust. “We have also decided to frame uniform guidelines for leasing and construction of TTD kalyana mandapams (marriage halls) across the country. An integrated system will be formulated to reduce losses in operating these halls,” he said.
Also Read: Andhra govt seeks to affiliate Venkateswara College with Andhra University
The board endorsed a proposal to name all the six Veda Pathshalas run by TTD henceforth as Sri Venkateswara Veda Vijnana Peetham and hike the remuneration of Vedic teachers at all Pathshalas from existing ₹22,000 to ₹35,150.
“We have also decided to provide Covid-19 vaccination to all the TTD employees, as per the suggestion of the medical and health department,” the TTD chairman added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP, RSS of ‘destroying institutional balance’
- Gandhi said that the country requires a judiciary that is not penetrated by the RSS and the BJP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jab price capped, Co-WIN 2.0: India preps for Covid-19 vaccination drive phase 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arvind Kejriwal to address 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Brazil records over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases; 1,386 deaths
ISRO to launch Amazonia-1 along with 18 other satellites today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: Kejriwal to address Mahapanchayat in Meerut
- Farmer leaders depend on Kisan Mahapanchayats to garner support. Kejriwal to meet farmers in UP.
DMK leader humiliated lower caste people, judges: Madras HC
- The judge held that DMK leader's statement under question amounted to humiliation and insult to the oppressed community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sends funds to Taiwan to boost cooperation on traditional medicine: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More tests for Covid-19 needed, says WHO chief scientist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait to tour 5 states in March to drum up support for farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras high court refuses to quash case against DMK MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DEA secy takes additional charge of revenue dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Onus on India after LoC ceasefire: Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held for ‘conspiracy’ to kill activist Sushil Pandit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subordinate legislation: Power invoked by govt to ratify rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox