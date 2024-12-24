TTD Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025 tickets available now: Here's how to book online

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has opened online bookings for special entry darshan tickets for Vaikunta Ekadasi, a prominent Hindu festival celebrated at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets also became available online from 11 am on Tuesday, December 24. (File)(PTI)

The festival, scheduled from January 10 to 19, 2025, is anticipated to attract lakhs of devotees to the sacred shrine. To ensure a seamless and well-organised darshan experience during this auspicious occasion, the temple board has made all necessary arrangements, including online ticket booking.

Devotees can book tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, with bookings starting at 11 am on December 23. Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets became available online from 11 am on Tuesday, December 24.

Tickets can be purchased via the TTD’s official website, https://www.tirumala.org/. These tickets provide devotees with access to the sacred Vaikunta Dwaram throughout the ten-day festivities.

Vaikunta Ekadasi tickets: Here's how to book online

Visit https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/

Enter your mobile number and generate an OTP for login.

Use the OTP sent to your mobile to log in.

Review guidelines carefully; location determines the number of people per booking. Accommodations can be booked 1 to 120 days in advance. Multiple accommodations in one booking are not allowed.

Select the pilgrimage location and preferred darshan dates. Calendar indicators: green (available), yellow (filling up), red (full), blue (not released).

Choose available rooms for your stay.

Pick a suitable time slot and enter the number of pilgrims.

Complete the payment using a credit/debit card or net banking.

Receive a confirmation message or email with ticket details after successful payment.

Print or save the ticket for easy access.

Bring a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, passport, etc.) along with your ticket on the day of darshan.

Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens

To handle the expected influx of devotees, TTD will distribute Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens at designated locations to streamline the darshan process. These tokens will be available at eight centers in Tirupati, including MR Palli, Jeevakona, Ramanaidu School, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Indira Maidan, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, and Bhudevi Complex, as well as one center in Tirumala.