‘Tulsi bhai’: Modi gives Gujarati name to WHO's Tedros Ghebreyesus | Watch

WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus, who is on a visit to India, on Wednesday got a “Gujarati name” – “Tulsi bhai", and the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. Speaking after inaugurating a three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar, Modi said, “Tedros is a good friend of mine. He always told me Indian teachers taught me and I am here because of them. Today he told me - 'I have become a pucca Gujarati. Have you decided a name for me?' So I will call him Tulsi bhai as a Gujarati."

"Tulsi is a plant that modern generations are forgetting. Generations have worshipped Tulsi. You can also use the Tulsi plant in marriage. So now you are with us," the prime minister explained.

"Tulsi Bhai" Is the New Name of WHO Director - General @DrTedros



Watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/5cs4Q8aqro — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) April 20, 2022

Besides, Tedros, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Union ministers Mansukh Mandavia, AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal, minister of state for woman and child development Munjapara Mahendrabhai and chief minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel were present on the occasion.

Modi said that the AYUSH sector has increased to more than USD 18 billion with unprecedented growth in the production of AYUSH medicines, supplements and cosmetics.

He said the ministry of AYUSH has taken several major steps to encourage a startup culture in the field of traditional medicines. A few days back an incubation centre developed by the All India Institute of Ayurveda has been inaugurated.

Describing the current age, the era of unicorns, the PM said in 2022 itself, so far 14 start-ups from India have joined the Unicorn club. “I am sure unicorns will emerge from our AYUSH start-ups very soon,” he said.

Noting that the production of medicinal plants can be a good means of increasing the income and livelihood of the farmers and the scope of employment generation in this, the PM highlighted the importance of a facility to easily connect with the market for the farmers involved in the production of medicinal plants.

The three-day summit will witness plenary sessions, roundtables, workshops, and symposiums, with the presence of around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors. The summit will help uncover investment potential and give a fillip to innovation, research and development, the start-up ecosystem, and the wellness industry. It will help bring together industry leaders, academicians and scholars together and act as a platform for future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON