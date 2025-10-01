‘Uprising will be foundation for….’: What TVK leader's controversial ‘Gen Z’ post after Karur stampede said

The campaign management general secretary of actor-turned-politician Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Aadhav Arjuna, was booked over a social media post on Tuesday. The post allegedly called for the ‘Gen Z’ population of Tamil Nadu to show resistance against the state government. Arjuna called for the “youth and Gen Z” people to unite and create a revolution against the authority.(X/@AadhavArjuna)

The post, made less than 48 hours after a stampede at TVK's rally in Karur killed 41 people and injured several others, has since been deleted.

However, a screenshot of the post on social media platform X is going viral. In it, Arjuna called for the “youth and Gen Z” people to unite in order to spur a revolution.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots of the TVK leader's X post.

The post, made in Tamil, alleged that the police had turned “into the foot soldiers of the ruling class”, and urged for a youth revolution against this.

Arjuna also mentioned the Sri Lanka and Nepal protests, saying that the “youth and Gen Z came together as one and created a strong revolution against authority.” He further said that a similar “uprising of the youth” would happen in Tamil Nadu.

“That very uprising will become the foundation for a change in governance and will also stand as the final word against state terrorism. When ruled by ghosts, only scriptures will remain behind!” the post reportedly stated.

A case has been registered against Arjuna at the North Zone Cyber Crime Police Station under 47/2025 u/s 192, 196(1)(b), 197(1)(d), 353(1)(b) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, ANI news agency reported.

Following the deaths in Karur, Vijay announced financial assistance of ₹20 lakh each to families of the victims and ₹2 lakh each to those who had been injured and were receiving medical treatment in hospitals.

The TVK chief also released a video message on Tuesday, asking Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin to not lay hands on his party members and supporters.